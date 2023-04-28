Helping Community With Wellness Needs

CRCHC's mission is to positively impact the community one patient at a time. They cater to the under-insured and uninsured patients.

Rowan Community Health Centers is a Federally Qualified Health Center that has 8 locations in Concord, China Grove, Salisbury, and Spencer. Within these locations dental, primary care and behavioral health care are all offered. CRCHC's mission is to positively impact the community one patient at a time. They cater to the under-insured and uninsured patients. CRCHC's mobile unit travels between Rowan & Cabarrus counties to make healthcare more accessible.

Migrant Health Services is a core component to their healthcare system. CRCHC partners with Patterson Farm to provide Primary Care to migrant farm workers.

Mental Health deters many individuals away from getting the help they may need. CRCHC's professionals ensure a welcoming and safe space for mental health needs.

Behavioral Health Services are available at each of their locations.

For more information visit crchc.org

