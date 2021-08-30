Different kinds of grief means different ways of handling it

The most common form of grief is the loss of a loved one, but there is more to grief

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Grief Awareness Day. Most people think of death when they hear the word ‘grief.’ We want to take a look at grief from a different angle. That is a loss that’s not related to death, such as job loss or friendship loss.

The intensity of the emotions can be different when you grieve the loss of a loved one and the loss of a job, home, or friendship. The grief process can be the same (denial, anger, bargaining, depression, acceptance). Think about someone who lost a job during the pandemic. They could be in denial and think that they didn’t lose their job due to a mistake. Or, they can feel angry (“After all the time I gave to this job. ") They can feel sad about losing health benefits and have to postpone a vacation. And eventually, they’ll accept that they don’t have that particular job anymore. Keep in mind that not all people go through all five stages of grief and not in the same order.

Allow yourself to process the loss. Go easy on yourself because a loss can bring out all kinds of emotions and fears. Take care of yourself and start thinking of the next steps. Surround yourself with people who can give you support.

When you ruminate over a loss, that is to constantly think over the loss nonstop. When you focus on the loss, then you delay your healing. Instead, it’s more beneficial to find the silver lining in the situation.