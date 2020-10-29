The YMCA of Greater Charlotte offers free fitness challenge for community

The STRONG challenge asks participants to commit to 20 minutes of activity per day five days a week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The goal of the STRONG Challenge is to get people moving and active even during the pandemic.

“I think we have over 130 Y’s across the country that are doing this challenge around the same time," YMCA of Greater Charlotte Regional Healthy Living Director, Amy Crane said.



“It’s really about reigniting our energy building community, taking care of ourselves and our family and getting back to developing healthy habits," Crane said.

All you have you have to do is commit to 20 minutes of activity per day for five days a week for the duration of the six-week challenge.

“We actually have a theme every week, this week we’re in the play week, next week is connect week after that rest then serve and then balance is our final week," Crane said.

The challenge is free of charge and open to anyone regardless of a YMCA membership status.

In fact, challenge participants will receive regular encouragement and support messages through text or emails.

“We do Facebook live group exercise classes that you can participate in," Crane said.

Participants can also self-track their success through a downloadable calendar or the YMCA of Greater Charlotte mobile app.