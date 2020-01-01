The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is kicking off the New Year by helping people learn what 2020 has in store for them – specifically, in the Smokies.

You may be a Jordan's Salamander, a Black Bear or an Elk, or you could be Clingmans Dome, Mount Le Conte or Cades Cove.

Whatever 2020 brings for you, the park wants to make sure you know how you're linked to the Smokies.

The park made a Facebook post and shared a photo crediting Dominique Sanchez to help people figure out their Smokies Horoscope.

"Perhaps our Smokies Horoscope will give you an idea..."

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Jordan's Salamander: You don't like when people invade your personal space. Sometimes you're very sensitive and it can really affect your mood for the rest of the day. You'll need to be more patient with others this year.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Clingmans Dome: You like to stand tall. You're the leader of the group and everyone looks up to you. Make wise decisions and be a good example for others.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mount Cammerer: You prefer to get away from the crowds and spend time by yourself. You can easily sit at the top of a mountain and look out at the views for hours. This year, you can really reflect on your inner self.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Cades Cove: Present day is boring. You like taking a step back into history. you could run (or drive) circles around those who don't know what happened in the past. Teach others the way of the past for a brighter future.

WBIR

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Black Bear: If anyone is looking for you, you're most likely in the center of attention. Shout out "take a picture, it'll last longer, but stay 50 yards back!" to those passing by. Your looks literally stop traffic. Your confidence will be very helpful this year!

A female black bear in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Jim Matheny, WBIR

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mount Le Conte: You seem daunting at first. People really have to work hard in order to see your beautiful personality. Only let those who put in effort be in your life for the new year.

View of part of Mount LeConte from Maloney Point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

WBIR

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Balsam Mountain Road: You like to live life on the wild side. Take the road less driven and see what the city-folk don't. This is your year for new adventures!

Balsam Mountain Road is off the beaten path, so it offers an escape from the park's fall crowds. A leisurely drive along this one-way, gravel road will allow you to enjoy views of the early autumn forest.

Bryan Nowak/GSMNP

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Foothills Parkway: You tend to be pretty laid back and prefer taking the scenic way of life. You'll have valuable perspectives to offer.

Bridge 2 along the Missing Link on the Foothills Parkway.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Elkmont Campground: Your house is where all of your friends and family gather. You love hosting company and taking in anyone that needs a place to sleep for the night. Be a friend to those who need one.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Appalachian Trail: You don't like going the easy way. Or you just don't like dealing with traffic so you opt to walk. Take some time to walk a mile, or over 2,000, in someone else's shoes.

Appalachian Trail marker in southwest Virginia.

WBIR

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Elk: You can always be found hanging out with your friends. You're loyal and will defend any of them if someone gets in your way, but make sure to choose your fights wisely.

A large bull elk in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

WBIR

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Laurel Falls: Not only do you have great looks, but you're always reliable and well-hydrated. This year, encourage others to be the same.

Laurel Falls trailhead (January 2019)

WBIR

Laurel Falls is one of the most popular destinations in the national park. The trailhead for 2.5 mile roundtrip hike is located on Little River Road 3.8 miles west of Sugarlands Visitor Center.

GSMNP





