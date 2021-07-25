Bathroom nightmare, handyman botched the job.

Avoiding the details of this story are easy, you just have to do some legwork on the front side, before you hire someone.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte viewer has a warning about making sure you do your due diligence when hiring a contractor or repair person to work in your house. This viewer, Ebony Gill, is left with thousands of dollars in costly repairs to fix what she says was not installed properly.

So, what do you need to do to avoid this?

“As soon as you turn the shower on, all the water comes out, and so it damaged the microwave,” said Gill of the problems she is dealing with today. Gill is angry, frustrated, and regretting her choice of handyman to re-make her bathroom.

“He basically took the money and ran. He didn’t finish the job. He did not, and the things he completed he didn’t do it well” said Gill.

Gill points to the focal point in her bathroom, in her shower.

“The drain, he used the existing tub drain, which the drain should be in the middle, he used this tub thing here, look at that, and none of this is done properly, I mean the concept looks great, but it’s not functional, we can’t use it. He hasn’t returned any calls, he won’t answer messages, nothing” said Gill.

The best way not to be in this position is to do more homework upfront, sometimes cheaper is not better. “That’s one thing I wish I had done differently, gotten actual referrals and not just pictures he showed me,” said Gill.

Three quick tips. First, check to see if they are a licensed contractor in the state, are they in good standing? Secondly, are they bonded and insured? This is critical in case they damage something or get hurt in your home. Thirdly, check them out, google them, see their id for their real name, also check them on BBB.org for complaints. As for money? Not too much upfront, if any at all.

“If you are paying any more than 25% down, beware. You are not their bank, you are their customer” said Bartholomy.

The North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors offers hiring advice, recovery of funds if you have been scammed, and license look-ups to make sure you are getting a qualified Contractor.

Gill tells WCNC’s Bill McGinty that she is living proof that not checking the contractor out well enough has been a huge expensive headache. “I have to have it all demoed and re-done. Not only am I out of the money I gave him, I have to pay someone to come in and re-do it” said Gill.

