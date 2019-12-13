ASHEBORO, N.C. — William Sidebottom, a 9-year-old boy from Asheboro, is touching the hearts of people all over North Carolina and beyond.

His family returned home from a trip to Asheville on Thursday, and couldn't believe what they saw - dozens of packages at the door and a mailbox flooded with Christmas cards - all for William.

You see, this could be William's last Christmas. Doctors say his donor-heart is failing after three years. They haven't given him much time. William's mother, Jennifer Lowery, asked for people to send Christmas cards to cheer up her brave little boy.

The community delivered. Jennifer shared photos with us of all the cards that are now starting to come in for William.

If you feel inspired by William's story and would like to send him a Christmas card, you can send it to William Sidebottom, 1595 Nottingham Street, Asheboro, NC 27203.

RELATED: 'His doctor said he's dying,' Mom of 9-year-old NC boy with a failing donor-heart asks for Christmas cards to cheer him up

RELATED: 'I want it to be the best Christmas' | Asheboro boy with failing heart checks off wish list