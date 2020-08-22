'I just felt like it was a sign'| Winston-Salem woman takes leap of faith during a pandemic to pursue her dream job full-time

Crissy Faison quit her job to become a full-time catering chef.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The pandemic has forced many people to do jobs they didn't plan on doing.

But one Triad woman is now doing the job she's always dreamed of full-time.

Crissy Faison shut down her side business for three months because of coronavirus.

“Lean Back Soul Food is my catering company, Said Faison. “It originated in 2016.”

The Winston-Salem woman said her meals have so much soul they'll make you lean back.

LeanBack Soul Food Chicken Alfredo for the student athletes today!

But not as many were leaning back as she’d like because of the pandemic.



It forced her to turn all of her attention to her full-time job with Blue Cross Blue Shield, and a guaranteed paycheck.

“I had this feeling that I wanted to take it full time but I was scared because it’s like I know I’m going to get this paycheck every two weeks and as far as booking gigs it's up in the air,” Faison said.

Especially with the pandemic, Faison decided to hold off.

That is until she received a blessing in her inbox.

“I got this e-mail from the president of Carolina Christian College and she was like I had your meatballs at a networking event and I wanted to know if you wanted to cater lunch for student-athletes, for the year,” Crissy said.

Three days later, Faison put in her 2-week notice at Blue Cross. A leap of faith she'd been waiting for.

“I was like this is the opportunity. This is God, and a Christian college too,” Faison said. “So I just felt like it was just a sign.”

She said now she makes everything from pasta to fried chicken - and isn't worrying about how to pay the bills.

“It’s amazing I’ve been having a blast,” Faison said. ” I’m so proud of this decision.”

Faison encourages others with big dreams to go for them, despite these uncertain times.

“Go for it. Just do it you only have one life to live,” Faison said. “Inspire others.”

Even with this new gig, Faison said she’ll continue to rent a kitchen at the enterprise center in Winston-Salem to fulfill her other catering obligations.