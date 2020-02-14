CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte self-defense group empowers women and fights fear

“Our saying it’s more than the fight it’s the journey”

Gyrl Gang is growing throughout Charlotte. The organization works to cater to women and young girls who want to protect themselves, but also feel empowered as they do so.

Former boxers Seini Draughn and Carrie Flock helped to form Gyrl Gang about a year ago. They say the goal is self-defense, but the lesson reaches even further than that.

“Teach women how to be a leader, how to stand up for themselves, that they have a voice and are capable to do anything in life,” Draughn says.

Gyrl Gang offers monthly events free to the community to get women and girls the tools they need to fight back in the case of an assault, but also raise awareness about some of the daily struggles many women deal with like sexual harassment, abuse and even the threat of human trafficking--an issue that has hits especially hard in North Carolina.

“We want to be able to talk back, give teaching lessons, teach them how to be physically strong mentally and emotionally,” Flock says.

Women and girls who have already taken part in the movement say the impact is more than worthwhile.

“They teach me how to defend myself and stand up for myself because I am bullied alot in school,” 11-year-old TamiaMarshall said.

“I hold myself to a higher standard and also confidence,” boxer Mariah Nesbitt said.

Studies show women who participate in self defense classes like this are 50-60% less likely to be sexually assaulted. The next Gyrl Gang event is set for Saturday, Feb.15th from 1pm-3pm at Dyme Boxing and Fitness.

If you would like to donate to help support Gyrl Gang click here https://www.wotcfl.org/

