YouDay: How to understand faith and make it unlock your life

Many people struggle separating faith from religion. Coach LaMonte explains the concept of faith and how it can help us achieve our dreams.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.

That may be a Bible verse explaining faith, but faith is greater than a religious experience and cannot be defined as such. Faith is the power to believe what is seen in the unseen to be manifest in the seen.

Whatever you desire in life already exists and is seeking your input to manifest it.

For many of us, it is difficult to separate faith from religion. However, before religion existed, faith was! Faith always has been! Faith is the only power that exists within us and outside of us. Faith is always moving, it's that inner nudging pushing you to want something. It is that element within that helps you to create internal pictures and creates a hunger to see them in reality.

Faith is a source that helps you define reality, helping you to understand that everything you see in life, you see because of the power of faith.