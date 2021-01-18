YouDay: You are in control of your life

Coach LaMonte says we are the sum total of our thoughts, actions, and decisions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is only one thing to say here. You are in control of your life.

The reason our personal world is the way that it is is because we are the way that we are. We are the sum total of our thoughts, actions, and decisions. No one controls us but us. No one can force us to do anything. We are in complete control.

So today make decisions that empower your life and push your life in the place you want your life to be. You are the you that you believe. You are the you that you gravitate towards.