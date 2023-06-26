$1.5 billion coming to North Carolina to improve access to high-speed internet

Nate Denny, North Carolina's Deputy Secretary for Broadband and Digital Equity said this is a landmark moment bringing affordable and reliable high-speed internet.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A huge investment was announced today by the White House on improving America's high-speed internet capability. The money comes from the Federal Government's Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.

North Carolina is receiving one of the largest amounts of money among the 50 states as they will use the funds to improve internet infrastructure. Nate Denny, North Carolina's Deputy Secretary for Broadband and Digital Equity said this is a landmark moment bringing affordable and reliable high-speed internet.

He said many people can get fiber but it's the access to affordable programs that this grant funding will help tackle.

"If you can't afford the service, then you're still going to get left behind which is why we're attacking this problem," Denny explained. "People can go to getinternet.gov to learn more about [the] affordable connectivity program and reducing their cost of an internet subscription by some 30%."

Denny told WCNC Charlotte that right now more than 360,000 homes and small businesses in North Carolina lack access to a high-speed internet connection. Some communities could see access within two years.

