Click "Set reminder" on the above video player and YouTube will send you a notification when the event begins

To submit a question, use the comment and chat functionalities alongside our stream on YouTube and Facebook .

Have your own question? Join WCNC Charlotte's Savannah Levins Thursday at 4:20 p.m. as she sends your tax questions to the experts live.

Information from Bartlett, along with the IRS, are compiled here to answer your frequently asked questions about filing your 2020 tax returns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This stuff is so complicated, getting even more complicated," said Arthur Bartlett , director of Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy’s low income tax clinic . “There's some COVID-19 specific things that people need to think about.”

Filing your taxes will be trickier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Questions about unemployment, working from home, life changes, and stimulus payments may need to be accounted for on your 2020 tax return.

Taxpayers need to think about the following heading into this tax season:

Wait only long enough to collect all your documentation (W-2s, 1099s, etc.) needed to file properly. If you file before your finalized documentation is available, you will have to file an amendment. Once your documentation is available, plan to file your taxes as soon as you can: the earlier you file, the earlier you should receive your refund.

“Filing a paper return right now will take probably an inordinate amount of time to get processed because of the effect that COVID-19 has had on IRS staffing,” he said.

The IRS delayed the beginning of tax season until February 12th, and Bartlett recommends filing online to get your refund fastest.

The IRS has a "Where's My Refund" page on its website that let tax filers know whether their return has been received, if their refund has been approved and if payment is on its way. Refund status can also be checked on the IRS2Go mobile app.

The IRS anticipates that 90% of those who file electronically will get their refund in 21 days if they signed up for a direct deposit.

Additionally, unemployment benefits are always subject to federal taxes, but a handful of states do not tax it.

Workers are not required to have federal taxes withheld from their benefit payments when they are first issued. However if taxes were not withheld upon issuance, then taxes will be due on your return.

“I think it's gonna be a bit of a surprise to people when they realize that that money was taxable, subject to both federal and state tax," Bartlett said. "Some people may have made an election, just to have federal tax withheld, forgotten about the state. So it's going to be a bit of a surprise to a lot of people who collected benefits for some extended period of time.”

If you received unemployment in 2020, you may owe taxes on it when you file.

Chapter five : Chapter 5

I never received both or one of the stimulus checks. How do I get that money?

“There’s still an opportunity for people who missed out on one or both of the stimulus payments to get them by filing their 2020 tax returns…in the form of the recovery rebate credit," Bartlett explained.

It's important to note that people who weren’t initially eligible for one or both checks including: Dependents (like college students); mixed-status families; those who had a decrease in income or marriage status change;and those incarcerated in 2020; may also be eligible to claim the recovery rebate credit thanks to multiple lawsuits and rule changes over the last year.

“There's lots of information about how these complicated rules have changed," Bartlett said. "But it's really up to the taxpayer to figure this out and make sure that on that 2020 tax return, they're getting every bit of those recovery rebate credits that they're entitled to.”