25,000+ in North Carolina still waiting on unemployment decisions

DES reports it's made significant progress since June. However, a frontline emergency room worker said she waited four months to receive "two lousy weeks" of pay.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — More than 25,000 people across North Carolina are still waiting to collect their unemployment benefits, according to the North Carolina Division of Employment Security data.

Until recently, one of those people included a frontline emergency room worker.

"I think it's ridiculous," Robin Wood said. "I think it's disrespectful and just horrible at treating the frontline workers. Since I'm in the hospital every day with it, you'd think they would be a little more understanding."

Wood, an emergency room CNA, said she was told to quarantine in May, afraid she might be infected with COVID-19. A test later concluded she didn't have the virus, but she still missed two weeks of work and was forced to wait months to collect her unemployment, she said.

"I want two lousy weeks and they can't even give it to me," Wood said in September. "I've been waiting since May."

If we've learned anything about North Carolina's unemployment system since March, it's that it doesn't matter who you are, where you worked, or just how dire your need. If your claim gets hung up, you could wait for months with no resolution and no response.

Toney Graham, a country club bartender, knows all about that struggle. He says the Division of Employment Security forced him to wait twice, first for his initial unemployment and then again for his extension.

"It was very stressful and I actually needed my money and I did everything right," he said. "This time it took over three months before I got a dime. The first time it was six weeks this same situation and nobody's called to apologize. The thing that was frustrating was I never got a return call. Nobody acted like they really cared and they kept bouncing you around from person to person."

.@AlexShabadWCNC waited more than 3 months for @NCDES to release records that show the state made 30+ work orders to fix computer problems in the critical months of the #pandemic, while some people couldn’t access their #unemployment accounts #defenders https://t.co/5dxvPllJdD — Nate Morabito (@NateMorabito) October 5, 2020

A DES spokesperson said the state's made significant progress since unveiling an aggressive plan to resolve claims in June, focusing on the oldest and most complicated cases.

"DES is working to bring all claims to a resolution as quickly as possible while maintaining the integrity of the benefit programs.," the agency said in a statement. "DES has made significant progress in reducing the backlog, even as new claims continue to be filed every day. As of June 12, there were 135,442 people who had claims that were pending a resolution. As of (September 25), approximately 28,000 or 2% of all claimants have claims pending resolution."

After WCNC Charlotte reached out to DES on Graham's behalf, the state quickly resolved his case. He received almost $5,000 just in time to pay his bills.

"I was able to get my benefits thanks to your office. I really appreciate that," Graham said ."If it wasn't for you I would probably still be sitting here making four or five telephone calls a week with no response. I really appreciate it."

We also reached out to DES on behalf of Robin Wood. As a result, the frontline worker's lengthy wait is now over and her $2,000 is now in her bank account.

"I couldn't believe it," Wood said. "It felt great."

DES lists several issues that could delay a claim:

The claim was filed, but the claimant has not completed weekly certifications.

Claim involves out-of-state, federal or military wages that require verification from other parties.

Incorrect, questionable or multiple last employers listed on the claim, requiring a review of work history to determine actual last employer.

Claims that appear suspicious have had holds placed on them so they can be reviewed. Holds are removed if we verify the claim is from a legitimate claimant.

Federal requirement that a person must file for state unemployment insurance benefits and be found ineligible for those before we can determine their eligibility for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Additional employment verification may be needed for self-employed workers and independent contractors applying for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.