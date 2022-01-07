Inflation impacting 4th of July foods

The owners of Russel Brothers Farm told WCNC Charlotte there are a few reasons why shoppers are seeing stars at the register.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fourth of July celebrations are kicking off the weekend and families are firing up the grills. Everyone's July 4th staples are flying off the shelves, but for some like Nene Sanders, fireworks aren't the only thing sky high.

"Oh my gosh, $25 for chicken wings," Sanders said.

Sanders said inflation is making this holiday a dud. According to the USDA, animal products are up this year. The largest price increases were for meat categories: Beef and veal prices increased by 9.6%, pork prices by 6.3%, and poultry prices by 5.6%.

The only category to decrease in price in 2020 was fresh fruits, by 0.8%.

"This is crazy wild," Sanders said.

To understand why Sanders is feeling this way, WCNC Charlotte is taking you back to the beginning. Cameron and Curness Russell own Russel Brothers Farm in Midland, North Carolina.

"The cost of raising everything nowadays is a lot more expensive than it was before," Cameron Russell said.

The Russell brothers told WCNC Charlotte there are a few reasons why shoppers are seeing stars at the register.

"We are not getting any rain," Cameron Russell said. "Hay is getting more expensive as well.”

More money is being spent on the animal, which means farmers are forced to sell for a higher price.

"Traditionally our steaks are $10 a pound and beef is $5 a pound, this year ground beef is $7 a pound and $14 for steaks," Russell said.

Another reason for the expensive meat products is the transportation to get meat to the grocery store is also going up. Fuel prices are to blame amid the war in Ukraine.