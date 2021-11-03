A third stimulus check is on the way. Here's what to do if you still haven't received your 1st or 2nd

Americans could receive their $1,400 dollar check by the end of March.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Congress has officially approved president Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which includes a third round of stimulus checks.

The WCNC Charlotte Defenders team has been hard at work answering viewers' stimulus questions, including from people who still haven’t received their first or second check.

Here are some of the most common questions we’re seeing.

1. “I never got my first or second stimulus payment. What do I do?”

Charlotte tax expert Soree Finley says at this point, you should claim it on your 2020 tax return.

"If you have not received by the time you go to prepare your file your 2020 tax return, I suggest taxpayers in many situations, go ahead and claim it as a recovery rebate credit," Finley said.

2. "I'm a non-filer. Is filing taxes this year the only way to claim my missing stimulus payment?"

The answer is yes. To get the recovery rebate credit, even non-filers will have to file a 2020 return.

Learn how you can file for free here.

3. "What if I wasn’t initially eligible for a check? Can I get the recovery rebate credit?"

In many cases, the answer is yes.

Dependents like college students, mixed-status families; those who had a decrease in income or marriage status change, and those incarcerated in 2020; can claim the recovery rebate on their 2020 return.

4. "Will the third check that just passed be based on my 2019 or 2020 return?"

The $1,400 payment will be based on your latest return. So if you already filed for 2020, the IRS will go off that. If you haven’t, it'll be based on your 2019 return.

5. “What’s the best way to file to make sure I get my money fastest?”

Tax expert Arthur Bartlett says ASAP, and online - is the way to go.

“Filing a paper return right now will take probably an inordinate amount of time to get processed because of the effect that covid-19 has had on IRS staffing," Bartlett said.