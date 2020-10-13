Scooping up those Prime deals? Here's what you should know.

Millions of people spent a lot of time surfing deals today, but if you want big savings on a TV, wait.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday, October 13, marked Day 1 of Amazon's two-day Prime Deals event. Prime Day seems like it's been around for a long time, but it's only the fifth year — but boy, have things changed in that time.

Amazon Prime Day debuted in 2015 for Prime members and on its first go-round eclipsed Black Friday sales from the year before in 2014.

On the first Prime Day, 34.4 million items were bought — basically 398 items a second.

By 2019, 175 million items were sold, including big runs on groceries with the addition of Whole Foods. Prime Day had become a two-day event, and still growing.

In 2020, Amazon upped their game, now in 19 countries.

Because of the pandemic, Amazon has made a commitment to help small business owners. Prime members will get $10 to spend with select small businesses and Amazon is spending $100 million to help promote small businesses on their platform.

As for deals, keep looking and checking — new deals come online by the hour. TVs are said to be at an all-time low, and if you need one now, that’s fine, but don’t jump if you can afford to wait.

Amazon Prime Day is not the day.