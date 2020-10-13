Scooping up those Prime deals? Here's what you should know.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday, October 13, marked Day 1 of Amazon's two-day Prime Deals event. Prime Day seems like it's been around for a long time, but it's only the fifth year — but boy, have things changed in that time.
Amazon Prime Day debuted in 2015 for Prime members and on its first go-round eclipsed Black Friday sales from the year before in 2014.
On the first Prime Day, 34.4 million items were bought — basically 398 items a second.
By 2019, 175 million items were sold, including big runs on groceries with the addition of Whole Foods. Prime Day had become a two-day event, and still growing.
In 2020, Amazon upped their game, now in 19 countries.
Because of the pandemic, Amazon has made a commitment to help small business owners. Prime members will get $10 to spend with select small businesses and Amazon is spending $100 million to help promote small businesses on their platform.
As for deals, keep looking and checking — new deals come online by the hour. TVs are said to be at an all-time low, and if you need one now, that’s fine, but don’t jump if you can afford to wait.
Amazon Prime Day is not the day.
“Please do not buy a TV on Prime day, because the sales will be so much better during the week of Black Friday in November,” said Michael Bonebright of Dealnews.com