Charlotte artists paid $200K as result of nonprofit's successful program

New program intends to help Charlotte artists make a living by teaming them with community businesses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte nonprofit is working to help artists make a livable wage selling their art by boosting the local industry with hundreds of thousands of dollars for creators.

ArtPop's new program called Inspiration Projects teams artists with community businesses.

ArtPop Founder Wendy Hickey wants to make the term struggling artist disappear.

“We want to make sure artists are successful and that word can just go away,” Hickey said.

ArtPop is educating artists on the business side of the industry. It launched Inspiration Projects as a creative solution to connect artists to the community.

“We’ve been able to pay local artists $201,350 so far,” Hickey said.

ArtPop connects companies seeking art with artists across the city. Their success includes the art-filled windows at Lowe’s in Southend and murals on the side of other businesses. ArtPop oversees the project through its completion.

“It’s just really cool what they’re doing: giving artists opportunities to be able to get this really exciting opportunity to paint these massive murals," artist Sharon Dowell said. "I was able to hire eight artists to assist and it just feels good to be able to then give work to other artists.”

Dowell has worked with ArtPop since its founding in 2014. She said it put her on the map and has allowed her to make a living doing what she loves.

“There’s some really great artists that exist in our own backyard," she said. "That’s just really powerful to connect the public to art and culture in their own city."

Hickey said the program benefits everyone.

“I think people are drawn to communities that support the arts," Hickey said. "Arts and culture are a huge part of why somebody would want to come to Charlotte, and as we grow and bring more public art to the streets, it just makes it a better community to live in.”

ArtPop is hosting a unique fundraiser this weekend. The ArtPop Upcycled Fashion Show takes old billboards and repurposes them into fashion. Tickets and more information can be found on the organization's website.

