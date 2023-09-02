Atrium Health reveals gun violence is taxing health system and front-line workers

Atrium Health has commissioned a first-ever look at the effects of gun violence on hospitals.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Increasing concerns in Charlotte about the rise in gun violence brought Mecklenburg County leaders and health experts together to discuss the long-term impacts on the community.

Atrium Health hosted the discussion Wednesday to explain their approach to how gun violence creates trauma long after doctors and nurses have treated a patient.

Gun violence and its effects were also the topics in a panel of grassroots efforts from community members who are on the ground every day.

Atrium found that hospitalizations of gunshot victims in North Carolina are above the national average and they've continued to go up over the last five years. To combat what they're seeing in the ER, the health provider started a violence prevention program with the city of Charlotte that matches patients with critical resources where violence can stem from.

"We need to support people who are needing access to critical necessities like food and housing," Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley said. "Everything else like that creates a breeding ground for traumatic events."

The hope is that more low-cost intervention methods can take hold in hospitals, churches, and community centers across Charlotte to address the issues that are starting points for violence.

"We need hospital-based intervention programs, community-based programs that will help channel into medicine and medication," Kinsley added. "We need to make things more productive."

The discussion will continue on how to best match patients to needs and resources within the community. It is an issue that does not just stay inside the hospital walls or at a cordoned-off crime scene.