Prices of bakery supplies leaving Charlotte bakeries with a bitter taste

Inflation has driven prices of items way up, and the owner of owner of Wentworth and Fenn Bakery said she was forced to raise prices.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inflation is continuing to put a strain on businesses. The prices of ingredients bakeries use have gone up quite a bit over the last few months.

If you ask Samantha Allen, owner of Wentworth and Fenn Bakery in Charlotte, she just wants to bake cake. She loves it so much that she had it tattooed on her hands. She spends every day in the kitchen prepping all the pastries.

Baking is exact. Many bakers never change the amount of an ingredient, or which ingredients to use in the first place.

"That comes with a price tag now, unfortunately," Allen said.

Inflation has driven prices of items way up.

“It’s very bitter for me," Allen said.

The Bureau of Labor and Statistics reported butter saw a 21% surge in price from last June.

“That’s $50, $60 a case and it used to be $30," Allen said.

In the same time frame, the price of eggs was up 47%. Allen was left with a few decisions to make. She was forced to raise prices, something she didn't want to do.

“It is likely to begin tapering in the second half of the year," Von Nessen said.