Battery module plant to bring 150 new jobs to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, a British-based global electric vehicle company, announced Monday it will establish a high voltage battery module assembly plant, adding 150 new jobs and investing $11.5 million in its new facility off Yorkmont Road.

According to the City of Charlotte, the new plant will assemble Arrival’s proprietary battery modules that can be used in all of Arrival’s vehicles and offers customizability for customers to configure battery requirements according to their specific needs. The plant will employ 150 people, and most roles will serve as operators who assemble the battery modules. The average wage for all employees is $54,700.

“By bringing the assembly of our proprietary High Voltage Battery Modules in house, we’re striving to be as vertically integrated as possible. This will enable us to have even greater control over the functionality and cost of our products and pass those cost savings on to the customer while also working toward our goal of zero waste production,” Mike Ableson, CEO of Arrival Automotive, said. “We’re excited to add another facility in Charlotte, as we prepare to open our new North American Headquarters building just down the road and continue to work in tandem with the City to develop solutions for their electrification and sustainability goals. This is a big milestone for Arrival as we ramp up operations in the region in advance of production starting in Rock Hill in Q2 next year.”

