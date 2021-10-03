Traveling soon? Try these credit cards that give you something back.

If you are going to charge your trip anyway, why not use credit cards that actually have travel rewards?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — So many people are looking to get back out there and take a trip this summer when they feel safe to do so. So, if you are ready to spend money, which credit card is the best to book travel?

You’ve got a few choices if you are ready to switch to a card that works for you. Each year WCNC looks at what’s best the best card for perks and the ones that will put cash back in your pocket when you book travel.

First up, the Chase Freedom card. Some of the perks include travel perks, like $200 cash back on the purchases over $500 in the first three3 months. You get 5% back on travel booked using their card, and 3% back on restaurants when you charge using it. The cash back reward will grow and not expire so long as the account stays open. A footnote, you need good credit to get this card.

If you feel safe enough flying this summer, this next card will really kick you some pretty good perks. The Capital One Venture will give you 60,000 bonus miles after you spend 3,000 within the first three months. You can fly any airline, stay at any hotel, all without blackout dates. You’ll also get 2 miles for every dollar you spend, and you can even redeem miles for other than flying, if you want, on things like travel related expenses like a rental car, or a streaming service, even delivery and take-out. And your miles? They won’t expire for the life of the card so long as the account is open.

A lot of people leave money on the table when they travel, in fact, 61% of people surveyed by U.S News say they don’t have a card that work for them. Those who do, reported up to almost $1,800 in savings and rewards. A lot of these cards offer lots of little perks too, like priority boarding, free checked bags and even one free night in a hotel.