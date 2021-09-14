A family needed more than $2,300 in unemployment benefits. They decided to 'Get McGinty'

When the breadwinner needed his benefits, he started asking "where's the money".

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tonight, a viewer who was asking “where’s the money” finally knows. His $2,300 is in his account.

States are still working to get people what is owed to them. In some cases, more than $10,000 is owed. Many have relied on savings and credit cards to get by.

“I didn’t know what was going on, then I saw where you helped that woman get the $10,000 and I said why not try Mr. Bill McGinty, see if he can help me get mine,” said Tim Jones.

Jones was happy to get assistance from the Where’s the Money team. He's the primary moneymaker in his home and was laid off in July. What they had saved started to go quickly.

"Now we can get some school supplies; school started two weeks ago, so we were overdue, and what nest egg we had, used to pay our bills,” he said.

The WCNC Charlotte Defenders got right to work, asking the state of North Carolina where his money was. A few days later, it was in his account.

Jones also told WCNC Charlotte he went looking for a job. With so many out there, he found one quickly. He was even able to take advantage of some incentives.

“Because there are a lot of job openings, as long as I am working, it doesn’t matter,” said Jones.

If you still need help, verify that you are eligible. If the state has deemed you not eligible, us writing to them won’t change that. WCNC Charlotte's reporters can help break the red tape if you are owed the money, but if you are not eligible, WCNC likely can’t help. Thinking you are owed the money and being owed are two different scenarios.

Contact Bill McGinty at bmcginty@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.