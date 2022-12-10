Some commissioners have concerns regarding the Brooklyn Village redevelopment project

The project was approved back in July 2018, and as developers continue to wrap up phase one some commissioners say they have some concerns.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Developers released more updates on the Brooklyn Village redevelopment project.

One of the concerns addressed was the timing of the project.

The project is four years underway and was delayed about two years, but developers say they estimated the total build-out for all phases to take about 12 years.

Another major concern highlighted was affordable housing. The development would bring hotels, retail, and 395 housing units with at least 10% affordable units.

Some commissioners questioned whether or not there could be lower thresholds for affordable housing. Despite some concerns, the project has already been approved, and developers have about 36 months to complete the construction of the first phase one building.

They're hoping to wrap up the planning phase by 2023.

