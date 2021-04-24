86 major companies sign letter opposing anti-LGBTQ legislation across U.S.

Companies like Adobe, Amazon, Microsoft and Intel said that legislation targeting LGBTQ people would influence their decisions as they grow.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — So far, 86 major companies across the U.S. have signed a letter opposing anti-LGBTQ legislation being introduced in state legislatures across the U.S.

In the letter, the businesses said they are concerned about the bills singling out LGBTQ people, and that many specifically target transgender youth. They said the laws can limit access to medical care for transgender people. They can also limit parental rights, social services, student sports and access to public facilities.

"They seek to put the authority of state government behind discrimination and promote mistreatment of a targeted LBGTQ population," the letter says.

Several household companies signed onto the letter, including Adobe Inc., AT&T, Facebook, Amazon, PayPal, Microsoft, T-Mobile and Wells Fargo.

The companies said that anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures can influence their business decisions as they invest and grow, possibly decreasing the chances of the companies investing in some states.

Tennessee lawmakers have passed some laws during the legislative session that could influence whether the companies move to the state, including a bill that prohibiting transgender student-athletes from participating in high school sports that align with their gender identity.

The Tennessee House and the Senate also passed legislation that would allow parents to opt their children out of school curriculum related to sexual orientation. This week, the Senate also passed a new bathroom bill targeting transgender people.