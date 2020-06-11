Améllie's French Bakery closing uptown location due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amélie’s French Bakery & Café announced it will be closing its location in uptown Charlotte due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The uptown store, which is located on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and South College Street in the Two Wells Fargo building in the center of Charlotte, will have its last day of business on Sunday, Nov. 8. Amélie’s cited COVID-19 restrictions and businesses using remote working as reasons for closing the location.