Améllie's French Bakery closing uptown location due to COVID-19

Amélie’s French Bakery & Café will be closing its popular uptown Charlotte location as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic hurting business.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amélie’s French Bakery & Café announced it will be closing its location in uptown Charlotte due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The uptown store, which is located on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and South College Street in the Two Wells Fargo building in the center of Charlotte, will have its last day of business on Sunday, Nov. 8. Amélie’s cited COVID-19 restrictions and businesses using remote working as reasons for closing the location.

Amélie’s said it has offered all employees at the uptown Charlotte location jobs at other locations in the area, including NoDa, Park Road and Carmel Commons. All other Amélie’s locations will remain open. 

