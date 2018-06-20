CHARLOTTE, N.C. – From the freshest produce to the friendliest employees and even sometimes how smooth the carts roll, it seems that everyone has a favorite grocery store.

But do you know which grocery chain was named No. 1 in America? We’ll give you a hint: They’re not in the Charlotte market and there are just 97 locations, mostly in the northeast.

Give up? The answer is Wegman’s, according to an online survey conducted by Market Force Information. The New York-based grocer edged Publix for the top spot after they tied for No. 1 last year. Trader Joe’s was third, followed by ALDI and H-E-B to round out the top five.

According to a representative from the company, Market Force Information polled 12,892 shoppers about "their grocery shopping habits including brand preference, customer experience, brand engagement and brand awareness," in April 2018.

Congratulations are in order to @Wegmans, @Publix and @TraderJoesList for staying on top of the composite loyalty index in the 2018 US Grocery Benchmark Study with fiercely competitive scores. pic.twitter.com/wVEe434jkv — Market Force (@MarketForce) June 14, 2018

And for Publix fans in the Queen City, a new location is opening in Cotswold Wednesday, right across the street from Harris Teeter on Randolph Road. The new location will offer what you’d expect from Publix – a full-service deli with their signature subs, as well as fresh seafood and meat departments.

Matthews-based Harris Teeter was ranked eighth in the poll, with Sam’s Club and Whole Foods finishing out the top 10.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC