Belk CEO leaves company; interim replacement named

CEO Nir Patel is leaving the company to "pursue other interests," Belk said in a statement. President Don Hendricks has been appointed interim CEO.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Belk CEO Nir Patel has resigned less than one year after being named its chief executive officer, the Charlotte-based retailer announced

Belk said Patel is leaving the company to pursue other interests. He replaced Lisa Harper as CEO last July. Belk President Don Hendrick was appointed interim CEO, effective May 16. 

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead the talented team at Belk," Hendricks said. "I'm proud of our continued work to advance the business in numerous ways, while still keeping the wellbeing of our customers, associates and communities as a top priority."

Hendricks joined Belk in 2016 as COO before being named president in 2020. Prior to joining Belk, Hendricks worked with retailers Gymboree, Hot Topic and Torrid. 

