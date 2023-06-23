Boberry shakes, no bone-in chicken: Bojangles tests new streamlined menu

A series of new Bojangles locations have a streamlined menu without all-day breakfast or bone-in chicken. They also have Boberry milkshakes.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — Is Bojangles getting out of the chicken business?

Bojangles CEO Jose Armario told QSR Magazine recently that he would like to "get out of the chicken business."

“I want to get into the experience business," Armario told the publication. “That means you have to have great people who enjoy taking care of customers. So we begin by taking care of our people.”

The Charlotte-based franchise opened its first location in 1977. It has 750 locations in 12 states.

Bojangles recently opened a series of locations that have a streamlined menu without all-day breakfast (served until 2 p.m.) or bone-in chicken. Those locations, which are not in North Carolina, also have three milkshakes (chocolate, vanilla and Boberry).

