Buc-ee's eyeing first North Carolina location

Buc-ee's, a travel destination known for its abundance of gas pumps and clean restrooms, may be coming to North Carolina.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — Buc-ee's, a travel destination known for its abundance of gas pumps and clean restrooms, may be coming to North Carolina and just down the road from the Triangle.

A site plan for a popular truck stop and massive roadside attraction has been submitted in Alamance County, which already hosts several travel plazas and large gas stations.

The proposed site is along Trollingwood Hawfields Road and next to Interstate 85/40 in Mebane. A Pilot Travel Center and Love's Travel Stop are stationed at the same exit (Exit 152). Plans are still under review.

The closest Buc-ee's to North Carolina is located in Florence, South Carolina. The plan calls for 120 'fueling positions,' up to 666 parking spaces and a 75,000-square foot building. You can view the full site plan here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts