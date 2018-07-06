CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cabo Fish Taco announced Thursday it plans to open a second Charlotte location this year in Ballantyne.

The new location will be next to an all-new Potbelly Sandwich Shop on North Community House Road in front of the Brigham Building. Cabo Fish Taco currently has restaurants in NoDa and Blacksburg, Va.

"Ballantyne is the ideal place to bring our signature Cabo experience,” said Gary Walker, partner at Cabo

Fish Taco. “We’ve been looking to expand in the Charlotte market for some time, and we know this

thriving community is craving affordable cuisine with a festive vibe.”

In a press release, Northwood Office said they expect the restaurant to open in late-fall 2018.

