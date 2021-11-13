Young Charlotte girl turns her love for slime into a business

At just 9 years old, Camryn Williams made the most of quarantine by starting her own business selling slime.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte has found a way to make playtime profitable by turning her love of slime into a business during the pandemic.

Camryn Williams is the CEO/product master of Camryn's Slime Shoppe, which offers multiple kits and merchandise for fellow slime lovers who want to have fun while learning.

"I started my business over quarantine summer," she said. "I was playing with slime a lot, and I was like, 'why don't I make a slime business?' My and my brothers put together the costs and all the other ingredients that we would need to make the slime."

This young entrepreneur isn't just in it for the money. Camryn has donated some of her profits to charities that provide meals and other essentials to Charlotte residents in need.

Camryn's slime kits are offered online, at pop-up shops and community events. She says one of her favorite parts of being a young business owner is meeting other self-motivated kids. Camryn told WCNC Charlotte she's hopeful that other kids will take the initiative to start their own businesses, too.

And she has a great sales pitch for young entrepreneurs.

"Remember to be SLIME, which stands for savvy, loving, innovating, mindful and empowered."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts