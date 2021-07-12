American Airlines CEO leaving top job

Doug Parker has been CEO for 20 years and plans to end his tenure in March.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The chief executive officer of Fort-Worth-based American Airlines is stepping down next year, the airline announced Tuesday morning.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker will retire on March 31. He will be succeeded by Robert Isom, who is currently the president of American. Isom also will join the airline’s board of directors on that same date, and Parker will continue to serve as chairman of American’s board, the company said in a news release.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve for 20 years as an airline CEO," Parker said. "I am forever grateful to the American team, whose commitment to taking care of each other and our customers has never wavered and will continue to drive our success going forward."

American says that Isom, who was named president in 2016, brings more than 30 years of global industry and leadership experience across finance, operations, planning, marketing, sales, alliances, pricing and revenue management.

“I want to thank Doug for his partnership over the past two decades. He is a leader and teacher who inspires all around him and leaves an incredible legacy at American and in our industry," Isom said in the news release. "Looking ahead, I am deeply honored to be working alongside the best team in the industry and know that we will achieve great things together.”

There are about 30,000 employees in North Texas, making American the second-largest employer in the region.

American Airlines has been working to bring more staff in as travel demand increases. Nearly 1,800 flight attendants planned to return from leave on Nov. 1 with the remainder coming back by Dec. 1, American said last month. The airline will also have over 600 new hire flight attendants by the end of December.