Charlotte brewery installs indoor air quality technology

The technology releases charged atoms that attach to and deactivate harmful substances like bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Breweries are starting to reopen their tap rooms after being closed for several months, but one Charlotte Brewery is protecting their customers with indoor air quality technology.

"I think it's great I feel like we've been cooped up," 4001 yancey customer, Susie Soukup said.

Soukup says she saw the brewery being clean and conscious.

"We did a lot of planning and preparation for this reopening" John Coleman: CEO at Artisanal Brewing Ventures said.

Coleman says being able to bring people back into their space has been good, but it looks different.

"Masks and gloves on all the time, multiple starization units" John Coleman: CEO at Artisanal Brewing Ventures.

But what you can't see, indoor air quality technology inside the HVAC system.

It's called GPS Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI) technology. The NBPI products purify the air by eliminating airborne particulates, odors, and pathogens. The system emits a high volume of ions that steal away hydrogen from the pathogens, driving them out of the air space, leaving clean, healthy indoor air.

"They break them down by disrupting their cellular structure and if it's a pathogen it makes it so it can no longer infect somebody" Scott Gugenheim: VP of Global Plasma Solutions Charlotte said.

Gugenheim says the technology is high demand amid the pandemic. They've done several lab tests, and say it's been effective.

"We've tested against a different strain of the human coronavirus and had successful positive results," Gugenheim said.

Coleman says they decided to get the technology after getting feedback from 7,000 customers who said they wanted more protection from COVID-19.

"What else could we do to make our employees and customers feel safe" John Coleman: CEO at Artisanal Brewing Ventures said.

The technology is installed in more than 150,000 locations worldwide, including Duke University Medical Center.