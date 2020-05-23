Charlotte YMCA announce plans to reopen programs, services and camps

When the global pandemic struck, the YMCA closed the doors to its 19 branches and two overnight camps on March 17 and suffered a significant revenue decline.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced plans to reopen program and service under NC Governor Cooper "Safer at Home" Phase 2.

The YMCA plans to reopen programs and services include limited access to outdoor group exercise classes, select pools, and the launch of day camp and overnight camp options.

With input from local, state and national resources and partners, The Y additional safety measures will include, but not be limited to social distancing measures, smaller group size allowances, stepped-up sanitation practices, face masks for team members, and a health screening process for everyone coming through the Y’s doors.

On June 1, the Y plans to launch outdoor fitness experiences at six branches– Brace Family, Dowd, Harris, Keith Family, Lowe’s and Morrison Family YMCAs. Also, group exercise classes and fitness on rooftops, parking decks, outdoor pavilions and athletic fields.

Following, on June 8, the YMCA will open with limited hours of outdoor pools at Brace Family, Harris, Hemby Program Center, Keith Family, Morrison Family and Simmons YMCAs and indoor pools at Dowd and Lowe’s YMCAs.

For summer camp plans, The Y will offer summer day camp at 14 locations. Lincoln County, Lowe’s and Sally’s YMCAs will begin on May 26, YMCA Camp Thunderbird will begin on June 8, and an additional 10 locations will kick off on June 15: Brace Family, Harris, Johnston, Keith Family, Lake Norman, McCrorey, Morrison Family, Simmons, Steele Creek and Stratford Richardson YMCAs.

The Y’s two overnight camps – YMCA Camp Thunderbird in South Carolina and YMCA Camp Harrison in North Carolina will open on June 7 and June 14.

When the global pandemic struck, the YMCA closed the doors to its 19 branches and two overnight camps on March 17 and suffered a significant revenue decline. Membership and programs account for nearly 90 percent of the Y’s revenue.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our team, our members, our families and our program participants, and we’re committed to creating new kinds of experiences and summer programs in keeping with appropriate standards and mandates,” said Todd Tibbits, president and CEO of YMCA of Greater Charlotte. “While we were disappointed to learn that our gym facilities would not be part of the state’s Phase 2 reopening process, we’ve designed a plan that will fit with the state’s current regulations, and will allow us to get back to what we do best – serve our community with the programs and services they enjoy and depend on.”