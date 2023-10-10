Cornelius Planning Board greenlights use of shipping containers for businesses

The town's planning board voted to approve the new regulations, citing possible business opportunities.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Some families who moved to Charlotte probably used a shipping container to get their stuff here. Now, one town is looking to use those containers for your next night out.

Monday night, the Cornelius Planning Board unanimously approved changing a zoning ordinance, allowing businesses to sell food and drinks, operate retail stores, and more while operating in shipping containers. Before it can be made official, the proposal needs a few more stamps of approval.

Shipping containers are more commonly used for transportation or storage. The proposal would allow property owners to creatively repurpose these steel box containers for businesses and restaurants.

One person said that these shipping container restaurants could offer nice dining options.

"Think about how they used to make railroad carts into diners back in the day," said Denise Watson, who is from Mooresville but sometimes visits Cornelius. "They can be made to look nice and be aesthetic to the surroundings."

The town will now have a chance to re-examine how citizens see the containers.

"We had an informal way of saying 'Well if they're out of sight, they're out of mind,'" one of the planning board members said at Monday's meeting.

WCNC Charlotte showed people in Cornelius the development plans of one business on Treynorth Drive. Some people say if done right, these containers could be a valuable addition to the community.

Patrick Ball, who has lived in Cornelius for 11 years, said he liked the idea.

"I don't know what goes into zoning, but anything that brings people kind of out and together helps," Ball said.

This proposal is still in its early stages. It needs full approval from the Cornelius Board and permits would need to be approved by Mecklenburg County.