Charlotte leaders expected to vote on Cotswold Chick-fil-A redesign Tuesday

The Cotswold Chick-fil-A is hoping to build a more efficient drive-thru to prevent traffic backups on Randolph Road while improving pedestrian access to the store.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte leaders are expected to vote on plans to redesign the Cotswold Chick-fil-A during Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

The restaurant, which is next to the Cotswold Village shopping center on Randolph Road, is hoping to build a more efficient drive-thru to reduce traffic backup. The proposal is also looking to improve pedestrian access to the restaurant with a walk-up order window and outdoor patio.

The Charlotte Zoning Committee voted in early January to recommend approval of the plans. The walk-up order window and outdoor patio were added after concerns from residents were brought to the restaurant's attention.

City staff argued that the newly adjusted plans are better geared toward pedestrians by making sidewalk improvements on Randolph Road and around the property.

Chick-fil-A has also pledged $70,000 to help with intersection improvements on the road it shares with Publix. It also wants to extend the concrete median on Randolph Road to prevent left turns into the drive-thru, making it a right-in, right-out only system.

