What's happening with all those cranes in Uptown Charlotte?

Multiple cranes are now up amid a swell of development already underway on the ground, leading some viewers to wonder what's on the way.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to spotting growth in Charlotte, visitors don't have to look further than the city's skyline.

Multiple cranes lead some residents like Merideth Turney to wonder what's coming.

“I feel like I always see like the new construction coming up and I always want to know what they’re doing," Turney said.

Last month, WCNC Charlotte was in South End where crane provider Heede Southeast, Inc. said they had an "unbelievable" 12 cranes in that area.

"Growing up in Charlotte, South End was never an area we thought we'd see cranes," general manager Jason Kenna said, "and now there's cranes almost on every corner."

And it's just the tip of the iceberg, according to Michael Smith with Charlotte Center City Partners. His organization works to drive development in the Uptown area, and said the cranes are helping build new office, residential, and hospitality spaces.

“There are 3,100 residential units either under construction or announced in Uptown. Another 6,000 in Southend," Smith said, "and on the hotel front, there are just over 1,300 new rooms that are either under construction or announced in Uptown alone.”

A new office tower is also expected on South Tryon Street in the city center. Despite more office vacancies due to remote work, Smith said businesses continue to seek collaborative spaces that will bring workers back in-house.

"Companies are choosing COVID-informed development," Smith said. "So, newer, more amenitized office space and that means that you have to reposition your older buildings, but you also have to build new buildings.”

He said the area is welcoming between 80 and 100 new people a day, something regional advocates like Danny Chavez of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance say means big news for the future of Charlotte and beyond.

“The last 10 years of Charlotte’s growth have been massive," Chavez said, "but the next 10-15 years will be double that if not more.”

As more people continue to move to Charlotte and surrounding areas, Chavez believes the new people will help fill office vacancies as the city evolves.