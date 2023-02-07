Dave's Hot Chicken opening 2nd Charlotte location

Founded in Hollywood, Dave's Hot Chicken is known for its simple chicken sandwiches topped with Dave's signature mix of spices ranging from mild to "The Reaper."

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dave's Hot Chicken announced it will soon open its second location in Charlotte, just months after making its debut in the Queen City.

The chain, which was started in Los Angeles by a group of friends before taking the West Coast and country by storm in recent years, opened its first Charlotte shop at the corner of The Plaza and Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood last fall.

Dave's Hot Chicken's new Charlotte location will be in the University City area at 8932 J.M. Keynes Drive. The restaurant will open for business on Friday, Feb. 10. Store hours will be from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with extended hours until midnight on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant will close at 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Dave's Hot Chicken is among several chicken sandwich restaurants opening or expanding in the Queen City. Summerbird opened in South End last year and Bossy Beulah's recently opened its second location in the same area.

The company started in a parking lot in East Hollywood, according to its website. Four friends started with just $900 and a vision for serving simple chicken sandwiches. Buzz quickly grew on Instagram, leading to some of LA's best food critics giving it a shot. From there, Dave's Hot Chicken became a cult favorite before expanding in California and nationwide.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts