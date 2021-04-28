Elizabeth City business owners, feeling impact of peaceful protests, want justice for Andrew Brown, Jr.

Elizabeth City business owners told 13News Now they didn't mind the loss of revenue if it meant getting justice for Andrew Brown, Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — On Wednesday, peaceful protests continued in the streets of Elizabeth City.

Protesters have marched every day for a week to get more information about the shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr. They've been calling for accountability and justice.

The marches have been slowing how many customers came into town to visit stores. By April 28, some business owners were feeling the loss of revenue.

However, the business owners who spoke to 13News Now said the loss of customers was a "worthy cause."

“They’re afraid to come downtown even in the middle of the day,” said Krista Ginn, the owner of Willow Tree Medicine.

Ginn owns a holistic healing center, and explained she didn’t mind the loss in revenue.

“My business being shut down for a small time is a worthy cause,” said Ginn.

Ginn expressed her emotions and support on Facebook, posting that voices needed to be heard.

“There’s no one right way to handle what’s going on. I feel for the family, I feel for our community and law enforcement,” said Ginn.

Ginn says she’s optimistic her customers will come back, and that Elizabeth City will learn and heal.

“We can set an example. We can show the country a new way - which is love, compassion and sitting down and talking to each other, and listening,” said Ginn.