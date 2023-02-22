$360M economic development coming to Lancaster

'Project Phoenix' is expected to bring around 200 jobs to the region

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Governor McMaster and CEO of IKO announced two major economic developments coming to Lancaster, Wednesday.

The developments labeled 'Project Phoenix' are expected to bring around 200 jobs to the region.

$360 million dollars will be invested between the two projects. This makes this the biggest investment IKO has made in the United States.

Governor McMaster hopes this will bring more interest to other companies on coming to this region.

It will be located at 1497 Lancaster Highway in Chester, South Carolina.

This site was originally a fiberglass plan that was opened in 1996 by PPG Industries. It was later purchased in 2017 by Nippon Electric Glass (NEG). Shortly before the pandemic began, NEG shut down, causing 145 workers to be displaced.





