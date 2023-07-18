Highest demand on restaurants and hotels as they try to attract, retain talent

As employment growth has slowed this summer, industries like hospitality and education are still filling huge holes.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A week ago, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 722 into law looking to find a solution to the ailing education system and the need for educators. It's no quick fix, as other industries like restaurants and hotels try to find ways to attract people to positions.

SB 722 changes certain requirements, providing flexibility for people to acquire their Child Development Associate credential in Early Childhood Education.

But, the governor's office told WCNC Charlotte it's no magic bullet that would remedy all of North Carolina's education needs. The governor's office believes that more money needs to be invested in child care centers to hire enough workers.

It's the same push and pull in the hospitality industry.

Lynn Minges, president and CEO of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, explained it's a capacity challenge for restaurants and hotels.

"We're seeing demand for travel and eating out at an all-time high, so the revenue is there but we're feeling the squeeze on the profit margin side," Minges said. "Reality is that they're having to turn people away with empty tables because they don't have the service for those people."

Minges said restaurants and hotels are battling higher costs in nearly every arena, but the big one that more businesses are investing in is labor.

To attract and retain people, the NCRLA is using $5 million in American Rescue Plan Funds to create a robust recruitment plan to get more people inside restaurants and hotels. NCRLA is also offering free training for more than 60 credentials to enhance skills for any North Carolina resident working in hospitality.