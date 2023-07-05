It’s Poppin! Gourmet Kettle Korn has plans for expansion in Charlotte

This Black-owned gourmet popcorn business is making waves in the Charlotte community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black-owned It's Poppin! Gourmet Kettle Korn has been creating unique popcorn flavors in the heart of Charlotte for six years.

It all started in 2017 when It's Poppin! founder Jannelle Doyle and her husband, executive chef Desmen Milligan, were debating what kind of business they wanted to start.

The couple originally relocated to Charlotte from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to advance Jannelle's career in banking. However, becoming an entrepreneur was her dream.

After seeing a social media post about the versatility of popcorn, the couple decided to pursue the popcorn business. Soon after, It's Poppin! Gourmet Kettle Korn was born.

“[You can] kind of do whatever you want in regards to playing around with flavors and flavor creation. So we just kind of ran with that. And we've been creating some of our own flavors for the past now six years” Doyle said.

Doyle admits owning a business has its challenges, but she found a strong sense of community through the market at Seventh Street.

“One thing that I have found is that with other business owners, we have a really good community in Charlotte; not just with other Black business owners but just business owners in general,” Doyle said.

She is grateful for the support she receives from the Charlotte community, particularly from other business owners who are always willing to share their knowledge and expertise.

“When I have questions, I'm able to reach out to other business owners that I know, to just say, 'Hey, what do you think about this?' or 'What advice can you give me on that' and they are pretty willing to share, which is great,” Doyle said.

Doyle strives to be a positive influence in the Charlotte community by creating jobs and supporting other local businesses. Additionally, she is excited to be a part of Black Restaurant Week, which runs through May 7.

“I love that with Black restaurants, we get to give a focus and a light on businesses that maybe people don't know, or haven't heard of,” Doyle explained.

The benefits of Black Restaurant Week have given a platform to many Black-owned businesses like It's Poppin! Gourmet Kettle Korn.

“Being a part of Black Restaurant Week definitely opened up our scope to other people who didn't recognize that we weren't even there, or that we even existed. It's really bringing exposure to us and to other black business owners in the Charlotte community,” Doyle said.

Doyle said It's Poppin! Gourmet Kettle Korn, plans to expand the business and eventually open another location with more flavors in store.

It's Poppin! Gourmet Kettle Korn will also premiere in a new TV show, along with other business owners, this fall.

