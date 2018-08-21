BELMONT, N.C. -- North Carolina revenue officers have ordered a prominent Gaston County restaurant, owned by the father of a popular former boy band, to pay more than $86,000 in delinquent taxes, according to court documents.

Earlier this summer, North Carolina's Department of Revenue filed a tax lien on Nellie's Southern Kitchen in Belmont, claiming the restaurant owed taxes from March through October 2017.

The restaurant is owned by Kevin Jonas Sr., the father of the popular former boy band, the Jonas Brothers.

NBC Charlotte reporter Brandon Goldner spoke to Jonas by phone, who said his restaurant fell behind after he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

He shared the experience with NBC Charlotte in an interview last year.

Jonas said he was so focused on survival that the restaurant's operations slipped. But recently, he emphasized it's now in a much better position.

He detailed a payment plan he worked out with the state, in which, he would put down $20,000 and then pay $1,000 a week.

He expects to pay off the lien in less than a year, or possibly sooner.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC