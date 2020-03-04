GASTONIA, N.C. — A Charlotte-based landlord is offering work orders to tenants who lost income due to COVID-19 as a way to help them pay rent.

Management Office PM surveyed its renters to see what skills they have and matched them to work orders that needed to be completed at other properties.

Kirsten Nicole is one of the renters who accepted work orders.

She cleans empty apartments for a living, but the coronavirus slashed her hours.

"Not as many units as we normally have this time of year. It's nice out. People start to move," she said, "now, people aren't moving."

She said the work orders helped bring much-needed income.

"I was actually very shocked when it was brought to me," she said. "It's nice to be able to have somebody that's willing to give me some work."

Adina Rutenberg works at Management Office PM, and she helps facilitate work orders.

She spent part of her Friday dropping off gift bags filled with snacks, playing cards and toilet paper to tenants in Gastonia.

"We're not investors; we're not landlords; we're not property managers. We're home guardians," Rutenberg said. "We're just trying to put a little peace and happiness into people's lives."

She said her company is working with as many of its tenants as they can to help with rent payments.

"We don't want these tenants to go anywhere," Rutenberg said. "We're going to do everything we can to keep them."

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM:

Health officials change face mask guidance amid shortage

Charlotte's largest primary care practice lays off nurses, nursing assistants

Charlotte hospitals ask to build field hospital to treat coronavirus patients

Volunteer firefighters working during pandemic say outbreak would be 'devastating for that department'