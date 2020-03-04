CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite the ongoing global pandemic, even nurses and nursing assistants don't have job security.

Tryon Medical Partners, Charlotte’s largest primary care practice, confirmed Friday its 92 physician owners recently laid off roughly 75 medical professionals; the equivalent of 25% of its non-physician staff. The practice attributed the layoffs to fewer in-person visits and a shift to telemedicine following COVID-19 fears and “stay at home” orders.

“We just had to take a really hard look at what was absolutely critical as we pivoted to doing more virtual visits,” Dr. Ryan Shelton said. “We just haven’t needed the same numbers of staff to accomplish that.”

Dr. Shelton said the cuts, which he hopes are only temporary, impacted nurses, nursing assistants, and receptionists.

“We had to make some changes that were very uncomfortable and difficult to do, but we have to be here for our patients now and through the coronavirus crisis and we have to stay viable so we are here for them in the long term as well,” he said.

CNBC reports health care and social assistance are only behind hospitality as the industries with the most job losses in March.

Collin Strachan represents Practicing Physicians of America.

“It’s a vicious cycle that’s happening and it is affecting medical providers across the country economically in a really significant way,” Strachan said. “Just like restaurants, just like craft stores, whatever it is, these are local businesses that require people to come to them. You would think, ‘What a great opportunity. Everybody’s sick right now. Everybody’s scared right now,’ but unless they really, really need care, they’re not going in.”

RELATED: US sheds 701,000 jobs, ending a record-long hiring streak

RELATED: A record 6.6 million seek US jobless aid as layoffs mount

Strachan said the organization is working to virtually connect doctors with patients across the United States. The “Healthy in My Community” initiative is aimed at ensuring people are still encouraged to see their physicians whether healthy or sick.

“People are avoiding going out as much as possible, even to the point of neglecting their own basic care needs,” Strachan said.

Back at Tryon Medical Partners, in addition to more virtual visits, the practice has opened remote testing clinics, which remain fully staffed. With eight clinics across the area, Tryon Medical Partners serves 130,000 patients.

“We just had to pivot just like every other small business has had to quickly do the same,” Dr. Shelton said.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM:

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey donates $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts

RELATED: Walmart to begin temperature checks, provide masks and gloves for employees

RELATED: Instacart workers seek strike as jobs get busier, riskier during coronavirus outbreak