'I grew up here' | Lincoln County woman fights to save a historic black church

A padlock is on the front door. The congregation is no longer able to pay dues to the United Methodist Church, due to declining attendance and COVID-19.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — History is on the line in Lincoln County after a local church had to close its doors due to the pandemic.

It's 150 years old and was founded by freed slaves.

"I grew up here, it's me," L'Tanya Perry said.

She has worried at Brevard's Chapel, United Methodist Church for decades.

She fears the end is near.

"Unfortunately the pandemic hit," Perry said.

Right now, a padlock is on the front door. The congregation is no longer able to pay dues to the United Methodist Church, due to declining attendance and COVID-19.

"The United Methodist felt that it just wasn't a place they could see recovering," Perry said.

Made in the 1870's, the building is more than a church. It's an important link to the past.

"Whites were still not integrated with blacks, they could not worship together," Perry said.

It was founded by freed slaves, part of Perry's bloodline.

"This small group of black families wanted to honor and worship the god that set them free," Perry said.

She's worried the property will be sold to another church, or even worse, demolished, that's why she's fighting to keep it and has started an online petition and gofundme.

"Now I'm asking that they donate it back to my family"

"I really believe that some doors close, so others can open"

A GoFundMe page was been set up to help raise money to keep the church open, CLICK HERE.