Little Caesars to open 25 new stores in Charlotte

Detroit-based pizza chain Little Caesar's announced it plans to open 25 new locations in Charlotte by 2024.
Credit: pavel siamionov - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Little Caesars announced Wednesday that it plans to expand its footprint in the Carolinas by opening 25 new Charlotte locations by 2024. 

The Detroit-based chain, which already operates nearly 40 locations in the Charlotte area, is also looking for single-unit and multi-unit franchisees looking to grow their portfolio. Little Caesars said it was specifically targeting the Queen City due to its fast growth. 

"As the second-largest metro area in the Southeast and one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, Charlotte is an exciting market experiencing an increased demand for high-quality food options at a value," said Craig Sherwood, vice president of U.S. development for Little Caesars. 

Little Caesars has locations in all 50 states and across 27 countries and territories. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, according to a company press release. 

