MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville-based Lowe's has told thousands of workers their jobs are being eliminated, according to CNBC.

We're told the company plans to outsource jobs of maintenance and assembly workers to third-party companies.

This comes just months after Lowe's announced an outside company was taking over their Charlotte distribution center.

200 people lost their jobs there.

