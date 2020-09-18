'Anything we can do to stay open' | Neighborhood Theatre in NoDa turns to Instagram auctions to help stay in business

The popular music venue is using wood from it’s old stage to create artwork to sell

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the past six months, concerts and other events at the Neighborhood Theatre in Noda have been put on pause with no source of income available. Now, the venue is combining aspects of music and art in order to bring in some extra revenue.

For the next several days you can find an online auction through the Neighborhood Theatre Instagram page. For sale is artwork local artists have created using wood from the Neighborhood Theatre’s old stage.

“At first we thought we weren’t going to have enough pieces to auction off – figured it might generate a little bit of revenue," manager Tory Johnson said. " But now it’s blown up.”

Every few days the Neighborhood Theatre will auction a new round of art pieces. Those who are interested have 48 hours to submit their bid. The money made hopes to make a major difference.

“It’s all going straight to rent, utility costs, fixed costs just so we can stay open,” production manager John Brady said.

The Charlotte Independent Venue Alliance is also continuing to collect signatures in hopes of receiving local government financial assistance to help support as well until they can safely reopen, VISIT HERE.