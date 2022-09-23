New Goodwill Store opens in Denver, NC

The company opened its sixth new store of 2022 in Denver, North Carolina on Friday.

DENVER, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is expanding in the Carolinas once again.

The company opened its sixth new store of 2022 in Denver, North Carolina on Friday, marking the nonprofit’s 30th store in the greater Charlotte region.

The new store in Denver brings 30 new jobs to the region and has an estimated economic and fiscal impact of $3.4 million annually, including wages and sales, according to the company.

The first 100 guests in line received a free foldable shopping tote to collect their great finds while supporting the nonprofit’s efforts to reduce plastic waste.

The new 11,000-square-foot retail store is located at 108 Highway 16 S., Denver, North Carolina 28037.

Regular hours for the new store are Monday, Wednesday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Senior Day – 55+ save 25%) and Saturday - Sunday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

